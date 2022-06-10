WELL, TECHNICALLY

After almost three years of delays (or 3 weeks if you measure time based on Tom Cruise's creepingly unaging face), the sequel to Top Gun hits the…
Loudt Darrow
5
Just two Sundays ago, a 36-year-old climate activist followed the Greta Thunberg® MO and smeared cake all over Mona Lisa's bulletproof glass hoping the…
Loudt Darrow
5
Not gonna lie, ever since I watched that video of AnnaLynne McCord being convinced that Vladimir Putin could be fixed with slam poetry I made a…
Loudt Darrow
3
Insects might be the most disgusting creature Pixar ever made an animated film about but as someone who's left countless mosquito families without their…
Loudt Darrow
4
6
I know that if not for passwords all my devices would pimp themselves out and go full power bottom on anyone who knows how to turn them on, so it sounds…
Loudt Darrow
6
8
Last week history books had to be inked: the shirt worn by legendary football player Diego Maradona during the historic Argentina v England match in the…
Loudt Darrow
4
It was back in January when millionaire-with-a-B Elon "Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe" Musk woke up in his $50,000 modular mini house in Boca Chica with a free…
Loudt Darrow
5
2
The trend started in the 90s, back when Japan's bullet train was fresh out of beta and was terrorizing neighbourhoods with shockwaves of sound every…
Loudt Darrow
5
2
Not to go all pickup truck bumper sticker on you, but I've sat through Christopher Nolan movies that made better sense than recycling—and I mean on…
Loudt Darrow
4
2
Don't get me wrong, I love trees and I have to admit oxygen is a fine invention. I breathe it every day myself. But I can't stand idly (as a tree would…
Loudt Darrow
4
2
Whatever happened to the "green little men" idea? Crustaceans' overall demeanour doesn't exactly scream "Intergalactic race of superintelligent beings…
Loudt Darrow
5
7
Employ how, exactly? Asking for a friend. In the same way a small dick could get you a gig as a marble statue model back in ancient Greece, I imagine…
Loudt Darrow
4
