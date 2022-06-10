WELL, TECHNICALLY
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Hollywood Can't Remember How to Make Movies Anymore
After almost three years of delays (or 3 weeks if you measure time based on Tom Cruise's creepingly unaging face), the sequel to Top Gun hits the…
Loudt Darrow
Jun 10
5
Share this post
Hollywood Can't Remember How to Make Movies Anymore
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Modern Activism Is Too Trendy to Get Anything Done
Just two Sundays ago, a 36-year-old climate activist followed the Greta Thunberg® MO and smeared cake all over Mona Lisa's bulletproof glass hoping the…
Loudt Darrow
Jun 7
5
Share this post
Modern Activism Is Too Trendy to Get Anything Done
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Putin Is Too Charismatic to Lose the War
Not gonna lie, ever since I watched that video of AnnaLynne McCord being convinced that Vladimir Putin could be fixed with slam poetry I made a…
Loudt Darrow
May 31
3
Share this post
Putin Is Too Charismatic to Lose the War
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
You Can Hurt an Insect's Feelings
Insects might be the most disgusting creature Pixar ever made an animated film about but as someone who's left countless mosquito families without their…
Loudt Darrow
May 24
4
6
Share this post
You Can Hurt an Insect's Feelings
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
You'd Be a Lot Safer Online if Everyone Knew Your Passwords
I know that if not for passwords all my devices would pimp themselves out and go full power bottom on anyone who knows how to turn them on, so it sounds…
Loudt Darrow
May 18
6
8
Share this post
You'd Be a Lot Safer Online if Everyone Knew Your Passwords
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Super-Rich Are Spending Millions of Dollars Thrift Shopping
Last week history books had to be inked: the shirt worn by legendary football player Diego Maradona during the historic Argentina v England match in the…
Loudt Darrow
May 10
4
Share this post
The Super-Rich Are Spending Millions of Dollars Thrift Shopping
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
You Can't End World Hunger With 'Twitter Buyout' Money
It was back in January when millionaire-with-a-B Elon "Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe" Musk woke up in his $50,000 modular mini house in Boca Chica with a free…
Loudt Darrow
May 4
5
2
Share this post
You Can't End World Hunger With 'Twitter Buyout' Money
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Modern Technology Is Being Designed to Spread Its Genes
The trend started in the 90s, back when Japan's bullet train was fresh out of beta and was terrorizing neighbourhoods with shockwaves of sound every…
Loudt Darrow
Apr 29
5
2
Share this post
Modern Technology Is Being Designed to Spread Its Genes
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Recycling Ads Sold Us on Loving Pollution
Not to go all pickup truck bumper sticker on you, but I've sat through Christopher Nolan movies that made better sense than recycling—and I mean on…
Loudt Darrow
Apr 23
4
2
Share this post
Recycling Ads Sold Us on Loving Pollution
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Trees Didn't Invent Fruit (We Did)
Don't get me wrong, I love trees and I have to admit oxygen is a fine invention. I breathe it every day myself. But I can't stand idly (as a tree would…
Loudt Darrow
Apr 15
4
2
Share this post
Trees Didn't Invent Fruit (We Did)
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
There's a Good Chance Real Aliens Look Like Crabs
Whatever happened to the "green little men" idea? Crustaceans' overall demeanour doesn't exactly scream "Intergalactic race of superintelligent beings…
Loudt Darrow
Apr 9
5
7
Share this post
There's a Good Chance Real Aliens Look Like Crabs
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Doing Steroids Can Get You Employed
Employ how, exactly? Asking for a friend. In the same way a small dick could get you a gig as a marble statue model back in ancient Greece, I imagine…
Loudt Darrow
Apr 4
4
Share this post
Doing Steroids Can Get You Employed
www.welltechnically.news
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 Loudt Darrow
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts